Bayer Leverkusen sign Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka in a deal worth £21.5 million, including add-ons.

The Switzerland international, 30, undertook his medical in Cologne this afternoon after the final paperwork was completed last night.

He leaves Arsenal after seven years having won the FA Cup and Community Shield twice apiece in 2017 and 2020. In total, he made 297 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and making 29 assists.

For a brief period during Unai Emery’s tenure, Xhaka held the captain’s armband but was later stripped of the honour following his infamous on-field meltdown against Crystal Palace in November 2019.

That incident, added to his occasional lapses in concentration and his reputation amongst referees as a ‘bad boy’, shifted him from a ‘marmite figure’ to persona non grata in the eyes of many supporters.

Amazingly, in the last two seasons, he bounced back to become a popular figure on the terraces, a testament to his professionalism and the positive influence of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard persuaded Xhaka to turn down a move to Hertha Berlin in the early weeks of his time in charge and the midfielder has found a way to flourish in a team that has had its growing pains.

His transition in the last 12 months from midfield anchor to penalty box threat has been nothing short of a revelation and his form and experience has, in no small part, helped Arteta’s young side to over-achieve this year.

In some respects, it’s sad that Xhaka won’t get the chance to enjoy the Champions League football he so craved. At the same time, Leverkusen’s offer of a five-year contract and the chance to return to Germany has proved too tempting for him and his family. Fair enough.

Granit can leave with his head held high, especially after signing off with a brace of goals on the final day of the season. We’re thankful for his service and wish him all the best for the future.