Bayelsa United report coach to NFF, seek N30m for contract breach

The Management of Bayelsa United Football Club has reported the abscondment of Coach Ladan Bosso from duty as the Technical Adviser of the team to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), seeking N30 million for breach of contract.

The management of Bayelsa United described the action of Coach Bosso as a show of arrogance and disrespect to Bayelsa State and its people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa United FC in the petition to the NFF is demanding N30 million for breach of a subsisting contract.

Bosso, 57, was hired last year as Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State team and moved it through a survival battle to the 10th position during the 2024/2025 NFFL season.

It was gathered that Bosso, who is the President of the Nigeria Coaches Association and former Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-20 national team, was lured by the newly-promoted Barau FC team of Kano with a promise to double his pay package.

Barau FC has announced and unveiled Bosso as the team’s Technical Adviser for the new football season.

The announcement shocked the management and supporters of Bayelsa United FC, who thought Bosso was on holiday.

Though the details of the contract agreement reached with Bayelsa United FC remained unknown, it was confirmed that Bosso has abandoned all ongoing pre-season preparation of the club and joined Barau FC.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, who is also abreast of the development, also mentioned it during the last State Executive Council meeting while hosting the victorious players of Bayelsa Queens.

The governor described the development as a “huge distraction”. and noted that such unprofessional conduct can only happen in Nigeria.

Diri, it was gathered, advised the management of the team to write to the NFF about Bosso’s action before embarking on the recruitment of a new coach for the team.

Also Read

Reacting to the development in a petition filed before the Secretary General of the NFF, the management of the Bayelsa United through its Chairman, Nwakwe Tarilaye, described Bosso’s action as “brazen show of disrespect and arrogance to the state and Government of Bayelsa State”.

The letter, titled: “Notification of Abscondment from Duty by Ladan Bosso,” said: “Ladan Bosso has absconded from duty without any form of communication. It is now public knowledge that Ladan Boss has contracted a new deal with newly promoted Barau FC of Kano when he has a subsisting contract with us.

“His conduct being President of the Coaches Association only speaks of a brazen manifestation of arrogance and disrespect to the government and people of Bayelsa State.

“The action of Bosso is not only embarrassing but also a distortion of our preparation for the 2025/2026 NFFL season. Mr. Bosso has violated the terms of his contract with the club.

“Consequently, it is our considered stand that Mr Ladan Isah Bosso be made to pay damages of N30 million for breach of contract and serve as a deterrent to other coaches.”

Post Views: 1