Bayelsa United FC unveils new coach

Bayelsa United FC has unveiled Zakari Baraje as its new Technical Adviser in a bid to return the club to the Premier League.

Presenting Baraje to sports writers at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa on Saturday, the Chairman of Bayelsa United Management, Anthony Ogola, said the club opted for a new coach, due to the poor results being continually recorded by club.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Baraje took over from Richard Bubugha, who was sacked as technical adviser after five games, due to unpalatable results posted by the club in the Nigeria National League season.

Bayelsa United are currently occupying the sixth position in the ongoing league table after losing 4-0 to 3SC of Ibadan and posting 3-3 draw in their home game with Bendel Insurance FC.

Ogola, who decried the way the club was being rated in the league reiterated his determination to return the team to the Premier League.

He said: “Bayelsa United FC doesn’t deserve to be in the position they are right now.

“The management of the club took the decision over the dismissal of it technical crew for new one, due to the poor performance so far recorded in the NNL.

“We want the new Coach, Baraje to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the club in order to strengthen the performance and return it to the premier league.”

Baraje, who hails from Niger State, said he had handled many clubs, including Ruma Rocks FC, Niger Tornados FC, El-Kanemi Warriors, Kaduna United, Plateau United, Gombe United, Shooting Stars, Sunshine FC, Dolphin FC, Enyimba FC of Aba and many other top clubs in the Premier League.

The new coach pledged that he would meet the target of the club’s management to return the club to the Premier League.

He thanked the management for giving him an opportunity to coach the team, calling for cooperation and meaningful suggestions from supporters for the club to achieve set goals.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Sports Development, Perekiye Buruboyefe, also charged the coach to bring the club back to reckoning.