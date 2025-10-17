Bayelsa senator formally dumps PDP for APC

Senator Benson Konbowei, the representative of Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection on Thursday came less than 24 hours after Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State equally dumped the PDP for the APC.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, officially announced Konbowei’s defection at the plenary of the Senate following a formal letter submitted by the lawmaker.

Senator Konbowei was a founding member of the PDP in 1998.

He attributed his decision to quit the party to long-standing internal divisions and a protracted leadership crisis within the party, which he said has rendered it incapable of functioning as a viable political platform.

He therefore said that he decided to toe the line of Diri by defecting to the APC.

He said in his letter to the Senate: “Considering the unpleasant circumstances and the crisis-torn situation in the Peoples Democratic Party, I have resolved to join the governor of my state, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, in resigning my membership of the party.”

According to Konbowei, wide consultations with family members, political allies, and national stakeholders informed his decision to dump the PDP, which he said has lost its founding direction and ability to win even grassroots elections.

“I have lost hope in the capacity of my party to play the role of a political party that is capable of winning councillorship elections in Nigeria,” he said.

In his response, Akpabio welcomed Senator Konbowei to the APC caucus in the Senate and expressed confidence that his presence would further strengthen the ruling party’s legislative agenda.

He said: “We welcome Senator Benson Konbowei to the APC family.

“Your decision is a bold one and we believe your experience and commitment will add value to the work we are doing here in the Senate.”