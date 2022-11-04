Bayelsa Queens record first win in CAF Champions Women’s League

Two first half goals earned Bayelsa Queens FC the maximum three points needed against TP Mazembee of DR Congo in their second match at the on-going CAF Women’s Champions League.

The match, played at the Grand de Stade Marrakech, Morocco on Thursday, saw the Nigerian champions gtt off to a good start with a goal in the fourth minute of the game.

Ogoma Joseph gave Bayelsa Queens FC the early lead from the penalty spot before Chinyere Igbomalu scored the second goal 21 minutes later.

Good efforts by the Bayelsa defence kept the opponents at bay as the game finished in their favour, becoming their first victory in the tournament’s history.

After losing 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the first group game, the Nigerian side will now face Wadi Degla FC of Egypt in their last group match on Sunday to berth at the semifinals of the tournament.

