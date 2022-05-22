Bayelsa Queens crowned 2022 NWFL Premiership Champions

Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa have been crowned the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Champions after defeating Nasarawa Amazons on Sunday evening at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The Moses Aduku’s side have had to wait till the last day of the NWFL Premiership Super 6, to rubber-stamp their latest triumph after recording four consecutive Victories in the NWFL Super 6.

Needing only a draw to guarantee glory once more, if took only a minute for the ‘Prosperity’ Ladies to open scoring, through topscorer Gift Monday, before Amoo Basirat equalized for the ‘Solid’ Babes in the 18th Minute through a well taken free-kick that beat Onyinye Okeke in goal. Monday Gift then added one more twenty-three minutes later through a great header.

The ‘Prosperity’ Ladies defeated defending Champion Rivers Angels 2-1 in their first game of the NWFL Premiership Super 6 Championship, before thrashing Naija Ratels 4-0 on Matchday two, then scored two past Edo Queens, before defeating Delta Queens by a lone goal on Matchday 4.

Speaking after the game, Bayelsa Queens Boss Moses Aduku described this season’s title win as a ‘special one’ and dedicated the triumph to God almighty, Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri, the fans, players and everyone involved with the club.

‘This has been a special season for us, we have worked so hard to achieve this and we are glad we are Champions again. This mean alot to me and of course the players and entire staff of the club.’ Aduku’ said.

“My players showed consistency and a lot of determination. They kept fighting for success every single day and always trying to be better.

“Kudos should also go to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, who have always supported us and also the Chairman of the Club, Pastor Robin Apreala for his great administrative skills, which has helped the club to achieve a lot.

Chairperson, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Aisha Falode lauded the supports the NWFL received in 2022 and thanked all stakeholders for making it a great season.

‘We would like to offer a big thank you to all our sponsors, Tulcan Energy Resources, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns and the Edo State Government for the supports given to the women’s league in 2022. It was indeed a very successful year for the NWFL and we can’t forget all the stakeholders that made it possible. “The NWFL is fast becoming a huge brand and am sure it can only get better.”

In the individual awards, Gift Monday of Bayelsa Queens went home with the Topscorer and MVP Awards after netting 12 goals. Three during the regular season and 8, during the NWFL Premiership Super 6.

Bayelsa Queens Cameroonian Goalkeeper Ange Gabrielle Bawu won the best goalkeeper of the season awards for her wonderful saves all through the season.

Special Recognition awards were also presented to the NWFL Premiership Super major Sponsors, Tulcan Energy Resources and Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, the Regular Season sponsors.

Amongst the top dignitaries present were NFF President, ably represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, Alhaji Inuwa Rabiu (Chairman NFF Referees Committee) Tulcan Energy Resources CEO, Mr. Tayo Adiatu, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns CEO, Engr. David Adeleke.

Edo State Sports Commission Boss, Yusuf Ali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, Nasarawa State Sports Commissioner, Edo State Sports Permanent Secretary, Mrs Sabina Chikere.

