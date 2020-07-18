The Bayelsa State Government says the days of protest by athletes before getting their allowances after making the state proud in major competitions are over.

Governor Douye Diri gave the assurance during a solidarity visit by the state athletes and top officials of the Sports Council to the Government House in Yenagoa to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, Governor Diri said his Prosperity Administration would accord priority to the development of sports in the state, assuring that the athletes would get their outstanding allowances in no distant time.

He noted that as a former Commissioner for Sports in whose tenure the state experienced the best outing at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, prompt attention would be accorded the sports sector.

In a response, Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi, said the reason behind the visit was to felicitate with the Governor over his victory at the Apex Court.

Wodi explained that since the emergence of Diri as governor, the state government has not relented in the quest to support sportsmen and women in the state.