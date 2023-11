Bayelsa poll: INEC restores Slyva’s name on candidates’ list

The Independent National Electoral Commission has re-amended its list of candidates for the Bayelsa State governorship election, restoring the name of Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, earlier removed by the commission.

The amended list, published on INEC’s website on Monday, was signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

It was titled: “The Amendment No 2: Amended list of candidates for the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election pursuant to court orders.”

Oriaran-Anthony explained that the release of the list “Amendment No 2” in which names of Sylva and his ruining mate, Joshua Maciver, were re-added was in obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC had on October 24, 2023 uploaded an amendment list on its website with the name of Sylva and his running mate removed in obedience to the order of a Federal High Court.

Oriaran-Anthony recalled that the final list of candidates for the 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election was amended on October 16.

This, according to her, is pursuant to the Order of the Federal High Court in Suit No-FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023 in respect of the nomination of the APC candidate.

Oriaran-Anthony added: “The Court of Appeal in a judgement delivered on October 31, 2023 in Appeal No-CA/ABJ/CV/1060/2023 set aside the judgement of the lower court cited above.

“By virtue of the provisions of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the commission is bound to enforce the Orders of Court on nomination of candidates by political parties in the State.

“The list of candidates in respect of the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship election is hereby amended in Amendment No 2 pursuant to the judgement of the Court of Appeal.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the amendment list no 2, the number of candidates for Bayelsa State in the off-cycle election has again become 16.

NAN also reports that on October 31, the Court of Appeal in Abuja set aside the October 9 judgment given by Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja nullifying the nomination of Sylva as the candidate of the APC in the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 11.

NAN reports that a Federal High Court had on October 9, 2023 disqualified Sylva from the contest following a suit by a member of the APC in the state, Demesuoyefa Kolomo.

Kolomo, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023, had asked the court to determine whether Sylva was qualified to contest in the election having occupied the office of governor of Bayelsa State from May 29, 2007 to April 15, 2008, and May 27, 2008 to January 27, 2012.

Ruling, Justice Okorowo held that allowing Sylva to contest again would breach the provisions of the 1999 constitution, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as a governor of the state.

The judgment also said Sylva would spend more than eight years in office if allowed to participate in the election and eventually win.

In an unanimous decision by a three-man panel on Tuesday, the appellate court held that the litigant who initiated the suit that led to Sylva’s disqualification lacked the locus standi to do so.

The court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court and awarded a cost of N1 million against the respondent.