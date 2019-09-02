Beneath the seeming quietude pervading Bayelsa State’s upcoming Peoples Democratic Party primary election, brews heavy intrigues, full of uncertainties and partial apprehensions over the future of the party in the State. The Coast is crowded with up to 21 aspirants jostling for the one position. The number presents a mingling of some number of heavy masquerades with greater number of participants simply desiring to appear on stage to try their hands on the sacred drum.

In the race are the following names: Kaniebi Okoko, Great Maciver, Franklin Osaisai, Ndutimi Alaibe, Benson Agadaga, Frederick Agbedi, Reuben Okoya, Douye Diri, Talford Ongolo, Kemlea Okara, Gboribiogha Jonah, Benson Konbowei, Godknows Igali, Johnson Kiyaramo, Paulker Emmanuel, Yariela Oliver, Anthony George-Ikoli, Robinson Etolor, Nimibofa Ayawei, David Alagoa and Igiri Ziperedein.

Investigations show that out of the number, only about four or five aspirants are the main contenders. These include Ndutimi Alaibe, Douye Diri, Bolade Egali, Nimibofa Ayawei and Gboribiogha Jonah.

Among those major contenders, however, investigation also further revealed that the majority of the common people wants Ndutimi Alaibe, simply referred to as Timi Alaibe.

Most Bayelsans who spoke to our correspondent indicated their preference for Alaibe on account of his grassroots popularity, having been in the political stage for quite a reasonable length of time. There is also further indication that the former president and his allies are in support of Alaibe’s candidature

Hints have also filtered in that Alaibe’s renown as an ardent philanthropist would likely work to his favour while security report seems to favour him as the likely Governor of the state, should PDP elect him as flag-bearer.

However, there is a major obstacle which faces Alaibe’s possible emergence: The former Niger Delta Development Commission boss does not seem to enjoy the support of the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson, who reportedly seems to have endorsed Douye Diri in spite of Diri’s purported unpopularity.

Most Bayelsans however still insisted that Douye Diri’s purported extreme stinginness is not a match for Alaibe’s obvious open -handedness.

Even at that, a reasonable population of the people have continued to express fears that with the powers that incumbently hold sway in the State, clinching the ticket by Alaibe would be synonymous with the proverbial Camel passing through the eye of the needle.

In spite of that, there are others who believe that if the entire process turn out fairly and justly, Alaibe has the political swagger and goodwill to overcome the incumbent power.

Findings have revealed that with Alaibe flying the Party’s flag for the gubernatorial poll in the State come November, most All Progressives Congress members would likely decamp to lend support to him and the PDP. But with Douye Diri, said to be the Governor’s candidate, APC may likely take the day if they present a more credible and popular candidate.

At this point, many are calling on the PDP in Bayelsa to draw a lesson from what transpired in 2015 when the same Alaibe went to the APC to realize his ambition. Then, Bayelsans were calling for APC to give Alaibe ticket whereby the majority, even from the PDP were ready to vote for APC then for his sake. But when eventually Timiprie Sylvia instead of Alaibe emerged the flag bearer, there was mass exodus from APC in protest resulting to massive vote for the current Governor Seriake Dickson under the PDP.

Those who advance the above thought seems to be warning the PDP in the State that the same scenario may replay itself. If Alaibe is denied ticket, many people may likely vote in protest against the party in favour of the APC. If the APC gives its flag to one David Lion, fingered by many as the best in the party, the APC may produce the next Governor.

An anonymous commentator told our correspondent: “All APC stakeholders are praying that Alaibe should not get the PDP ticket because of his support base in the state. The Governor himself is aware that Alaibe is the man but he is of the view that it must be somebody from the Restoration group which is his campaign platform.”

That notwithstanding, the pro-restoration group which is supporting Douye Diri’s candidature still insists that the incumbent governor deserve the right to have a say on who succeeds him. To them, popularity is just a matter of opinion; the Party, the State power brokers will always have the day no matter who it is that enjoys their support.

Now, in less than 48 hours, the result would become open. It is important that the PDP in the State puts its acts together in order not to lose the leadership baton to another party.

As the last moment, political higgling and haggling within the party intensifies. Bayelsa PDP stakeholders should not lose sight of the advice of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State after the Ward Congresses held on August 23 which he (Umahi) chaired: “We have followed the rules and so we wish to close this exercise and we leave you in peace and we ask the party Chairman to work with the leader of the party and father, the former President, and, of course, our dear Governor, the leader of the party in the State.

“PDP is one big family, and I wish you well and I know that if you bond together as a very united family of PDP, we will surely win the next election as we have always done.”

It is believed that by now, much must have been done through negotiations and consultations to reduce the number of contestants in the Party’s Primary election to a manageable size as that would further help the party’s choice of credible flag-bearer.

The ad-hoc delegates should place the interest of the Party and it’s survival above personal gains and interests knowing that conscience is an open wound which only truth can heal.

. Agwu, a journalist, writes from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.