Winners of the second edition of the Bayelsa State online essay competition for undergraduates have received their various prizes.

The winner, Michael Timiebiere, a 400-level student of Federal University, Otuoke, Department of Economics and Development Studies, received the cash prize of N100,000, certificate of excellence and a book for her effort.

Other winners are Sunday Amadu Inemotimi of Niger Delta University, who came second and received a cash prize of N50,000, a certificate of excellence, and a gift item; Karinate Olali of the Rivers State University came third with cash prize of N30,000, a certificate of excellence and a gift item.

Two other consolation prizes were received by Ekubo Jerry Patrick (4th position), and William Enizibe Zidie (5th position).

The second edition of the essay competition, which was organised by the Office of the Director/Co-ordinator, Bayelsa State Government New Media, has as its topic: “Bayelsa Unity is strength: One People, Common Destiny.”

It was aimed at engaging the young people and make them contribute to the development of the State through their creative writing skills.

The Director, New Media to the Governor, Kola Oredipe, was joined by the two judges in the competition, Dr. Sophia Obi-Apoko and Victor Binawari, to present the prizes to the winners of the online essay competition at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Oredipe said Governor Douye Diri was desirous to connect with Bayelsa State youths on the internet and make positive impact on their lives to achieve a greater future.

He said the Prosperity Administration remained youth friendly and would create more empowerment programmes for them to be able to contribute to the development of Bayelsa State.

He said: “Today, you are receiving your prizes.

“This government wants to connect with the young people who are the future of this State.

“Education is very key to the development of any society and so, our Governor, Distinguished Senator Douye Diri, will invest more in education in this journey to prosperity so that we can create more wealth among the people.

“Congratulations to you all.

“This essay should bring out the best in you, try and read more, write more, then you can improve.”

In their separate speeches, the two judges who assessed the 54 online essay entries through the Bayelsa State Government New Media facebook page, Obi-Apoko and Binawari, congratulated the winners for the feat and charged them to reflect on the lessons learnt in the exercise to improve their writing skills in the next edition.

The winner of the online essay competition and the second placed, while thanking the Miracle Governor for the initiative, which has given them the opportunity to prove themselves, called for the sustenance of the competition for greater participation by young Bayelsans.