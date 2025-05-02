Bayelsa: Navy hands over three suspects to DSS for illegal arms possession

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, operating under the Central Naval Command, has handed over three suspects to the Department of State Services (DSS) for illegal possession of firearms in Bayelsa State.

The suspects were found to have also acted as unauthorised security escort aboard the Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT) Olokun VIII.

Commander of NNS SOROH, Commodore Omobamidele Akinbami, disclosed that the arrest followed a boarding operation conducted on March 9, 2025, by Forward Operating Base FORMOSO, a sub-unit of NNS SOROH.

“Acting on credible intelligence, naval personnel intercepted the trawler, which was reportedly conveying armed individuals who had fired shots to intimidate local fishermen in Bayelsa waters,” he said.

Speaking through Navy Capt. Jerry Ayim-Odu, Executive Officer of NNS SOROH, Akinbami disclosed that the boarding team discovered one G3 assault rifle, a pump-action shotgun, and several rounds of ammunition during the operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the captain of the vessel had illegally contracted two members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) as armed escorts, despite their lack of licenses to carry or operate firearms.

“The vessel, its crew, and the two OPC members were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and for engaging in unauthorised security escort services.

“In line with directives from Naval Headquarters, the suspects have been handed over to the DSS for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Akinbami said.

He warned seafarers against engaging in criminal acts that could threaten the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

According to him, the Navy will not condone unauthorised possession of weapons or illegal security operations at sea.

“All individuals are urged to remain law-abiding at all times,” he said.

In his defence, the captain of the vessel, Mr Elijah Samuel, claimed ignorance regarding the licensing status of the weapons.

He explained that he had hired the OPC escorts due to the increasing threat posed by sea pirates.

“I didn’t know the guns were unlicensed. I’ve been kidnapped twice before by sea pirates, and they’ve often stolen our goods and even killed crew members.

“That’s why I hired the OPC boys to protect us,” he said

