Arrested kidnap kingpin pleads for mercy, says: ‘My wife just gave birth’ + Video

A man who flaunts money on social media and encourages his followers to “hustle”, John Ewa, has been arrested for alleged kidnapping.

The man, nicknamed Lion, is said to be a dreaded kidnap kingpin, who operates mainly in Bayelsa State and returns to Abuja.

He was traced to Abuja from Bayelsa State by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

A video of Lion after his arrest showed him begging for mercy.

He claimed he has only kidnapped two people.

He also begged to be set free because his wife just had a baby.

However, a man there claimed to be one of Lion’s victims and insisted the suspect has kidnapped more than two people.

He narrated how Lion allegedly kidnapped him and threatened to end his life.