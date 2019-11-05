The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will deploy sign language interpreters to serve at various polling units and communities for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC for Bayelsa state, Pastor Monday Udoh, disclosed this on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a voter education and sensitization forum for sign language interpreters.

Udoh said the deployment was to help the hearing impaired persons cast their votes without challenges.

He noted that INEC was committed to ensure that persons with disabilities take part in the forthcoming governorship election and the future ones.

“INEC has done greatly by always making sure that we don’t exclude any group of persons in our processes; that is why we gather you today to be taught in sign languages efficiency.

“We have recruited some disabled persons to be part of the process as electoral officers to give them sense of belonging as Nigerians; we should not exclude them, they have all the intellectual capacity within them,” Udoh said.

The Deputy Director, Civil Society Organization Division, INEC headquarters, Lakunuya Dorothy Bello, said the workshop was aimed at providing education to sign language interpreters.