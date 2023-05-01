Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi 2023: 5.1m PVCs collected — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said 5,169,692 Permanent Voter Cards had been collected in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship elections in the states.

It spoke in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

In the statement in Abuja on Monday night, INEC said the uncollected number of PVCs in the three states was 239,746.

It said: “The breakdown for the three states indicates that out of 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs and 39,249 are uncollected.

“In Imo State, the number of registered voters is 2,419,922 out of which 2,318,919 have collected their PVCs and 101,003 are uncollected.

“In Kogi State, out of 1,932,654 registered voters, 1,833,160 have collected their PVCs, leaving 99,494 uncollected.”

Olumekun said that the commission met on Monday to review the ongoing preparations for the off-cycle governorship elections in the three states.

He added that the detailed information on the PVCs had been uploaded to the commission’s website: www.inecnigeria.org .

The comprehensive information, according to Olumekun, includes the distribution of the polling units by local government areas, registration areas/wards, names of the polling units, their code numbers, number of registered voters and number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs.

“Equally significant, the list provides the names and locations of the two polling units in Bayelsa and 38 in Imo without registered voters,” he said.

Olumekun appealed to stakeholders to note the information.

He added: “Any vote from a polling unit in excess of the number of PVCs collected amounts to over voting.

“The number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle.”