As the world commemorates the 2020 World Environment Day in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bayelsa State Government has concluded plans to host the event virtually on June 5.

With the theme: “The Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on The Aquatic Flora And Fauna Of The Niger Delta,” the summit will create an avenue for stakeholders in the state to collaborate, educate and discuss on the impact of the pandemic on the region, with the aim of fashioning out measures to enhance human existence through an improved environment.

In a statement endorsed by Justice Joffa, Director of Strategic Communications to the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, the conference has become more vital in view of the role the region plays in showing care and support for the environment, especially with its peculiarity as a major producer of aquatic consumables in the country.

The Chief Host at the event, according to the statement, is Diri, while the Chairman of the event is Chief Bubarayo Dakolo Agada of the Ekpetiama Kingdom.

Expected as the Guest Speaker is Dr. Pereowei Subai, renowned Environmentalist, while Rev. Nimmo Bassey, who is the Director of the Ecological think-tank, Health of Mother Earth Foundation and member steering committee of Oilwatch International, a network resisting the expansion of fossil fuels extraction in the Global South, will headline the summit.

Others are Princess Elizabeth Egbe, a rights activist, public commentator and analyst; Morris Alagoa, former Bayelsa State Secretary of the Civil Liberties Organisation; Dr. Tubodenyefa Zibima, a University lecturer and consultant; and veteran broadcast journalist, Mamode Felix Akugha, who will moderate the virtual meeting.

The statement added: “A study published in May 2020 found that the daily global carbon emissions during the lockdown measures in early April fell by 17% and could lead to an annual carbon emissions decline of up to 7%, which would be the biggest drop since World War II according to the researchers.

“They ascribe these decreases mainly to the reduction of transportation usage and industrial activities. However, it has been noted that rebounding could diminish reductions due to the more limited industrial activities.

“Nevertheless, societal shifts caused by the coronavirus lockdowns – like widespread telecommuting and the use of virtual conference technology – may have a more sustained impact beyond the short term reduction of transportation usage.”