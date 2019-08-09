Local Government elections are expected to hold on Saturday in the Eight Local Government Council area of the Bayelsa state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission led by its Chairman, Chief Remember Ogbe, announced that about 44 political parties would be participating in the election including the Peoples Democratic Party.

The All Progressive Congress has, however, threatened to boycott the elections, citing lack of confidence in the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC, urged all Bayelsa people with their Permanent Voter Cards to file out in their numbers to their various polling units and vote for their preferred candidates come Aug. 10, 2019.

The Chairman said that there would be restriction of movements on Aug. 10, 2019 between the hours of 8am to 2pm.

He said the action would enable the commission to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections.

According to the Chairman, voters are to come out to their respective polling units at 8:00am for accreditation and voting which will be done simultaneously.

He called on the electorate to maintain orderliness while the BYSIEC field workers carried out their duties to ensure a peaceful, free, fair and credible process.

Also the State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police, Uche ANokia, has deployed personnel to the various local councils.

The command urged officers and Personnel drafted from neighboring states to complement the efforts of the state command to be professional during and after the local government polls in the state.

CP Anozia reminded them that the conduct of violence free, fair and credible election was anchored on their neutrality.

He warned against any act that would question the integrity of the Nigeria Police force and urged them to remain good ambassadors in their places of assignment, to the police force, the state and the country at large.

The Command’s helmsman advised politician, the contestants and their supporters to abide by the electoral rules and regulation.

According to him, anyone found wanting will be sanctioned in accordance with the constitution.

CP Anozia further cautioned those with intent of snatching ballot paper/box, thuggery and other electoral violence during and after the election to steer clear of the polling units as the command was prepared to ensure rancour-free elections.

The State Commissioner of Police while assuring the electorate of their safety urged them to come out in their numbers to perform their civic duties without fear of intimidation.