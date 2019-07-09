A Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Aspirant in Bayelsa, Reuben Okoya, has urged the party to ensure that candidate with proven capacity emerged as its flag bearer for the November 16 governorship poll in the state.

Okoya, who is a former Commissioner for Special Projects in the state, made the appeal on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest form.

Okoya who said that he is prepared for the governorship job, said that the party could not afford to experiment leadership position.

He said: “The PDP should look at all the aspirants and ask themselves, who among us has proven capacity? Who among us has demonstrated the capability to develop infrastructure for the people?

“If they ask that question properly and look around I believe they will come to my table because I have done it before and I can do it again.

“The PDP should not experiment any more. If we try it to experiment leaders we are going to loss.”

Okoya pledged that his administration would focus on infrastructural and human capital development, with special attention on women and youths.

On whether the incumbent governor, Seriake Dickson, is likely to anoint his successor, Okoya said there is nothing wrong for an incumbent to have a preferred candidate, “but a governor cannot impose that, adding that in Bayelsa as far as I am concern that has not be done for now”.

Another aspirant from the state, Fred Agbedi, pledged to take advantage of the state’s oil and gas resources to build a modular refinery in the state, if given the opportunity.

Agbedi said the refinery would be built through Public Private Partnership to be privately owned without the interference of government in order to enhance its performance.

He also pledged to industrialise the state in order to create job opportunities for the youth.

He said: “As much as governor Dickson has done a lot, I am looking at taking the state to industrialisation level.

“We will ensure that youths who created an atmosphere of militancy will be brought together.

“So I am in the race to render service in a greater capacity. I know what the challenges are in Bayelsa. I also know the issues people agitate on.”

Agbedi said that the state under his administration would witness tremendous improvement in the area of standard of living of its people and boost infrastructure.

A woman aspirant, Iye Adejoh, who also obtained nomination form for Kogi Governorship election, said her mission is to alleviate poverty and suffering of the people of the state.

She said: “My agenda is to get people out of poverty by investing in human capacity and developing it.

“Investing in over 20 mineral resources deposited in the state. See to it that we concentrate on our internally generated revenue and attract foreign investment.”

Adejoh said that intended to invest in agriculture, education, regular payment of salaries and improved standard of living.

She said: “I want to see security system that is super-efficient with the provision of necessary technology equipment for security personnel.”

Adejoh said that her original intention was to wait till 2024 before contesting but she could no longer bear the hardship, cry of the people and the death rate in the state.

She said: “So, I have to defend whatever ambition that I have to see that the situation is become remedy, the hardship become a thing of the past.”

She also pledged to empower women of the state through vocation, cooperative, promote agriculture for Kogi women could export their agric produce, as well engage them politically.

She said: “Empowering a woman is like taking life insurance.”