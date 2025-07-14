Bayelsa Govt sacks Opuama monarch’s aides, warns against constitutional breaches

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered the immediate termination of all illegal appointments made by His Royal Highness Chief Kenneth Engo Opukeme, the paramount ruler of Opuama clan in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, citing constitutional violations and abuse of office.

The government also directed that all payments of royalties due to Opuama Kingdom must henceforth cease from being paid into the personal account of the monarch, labeling such practices as gross infractions against the community’s constitution.

The directive was issued over the weekend by the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, during a meeting with the embattled traditional ruler and key stakeholders of Opuama at Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement issued on Monday by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed that the government has mandated the opening of a formal bank account for the Opuama Kingdom, to be managed transparently by multiple community representatives.

The Deputy Governor specifically instructed the Member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency III, Hon. Moses Marlon; Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr. Target Segibo; Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali; Deputy Chief of Staff, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, and other community leaders to ensure that the account is opened within 48 hours.

He further directed all federating communities within Opuama Kingdom to also establish their own official accounts for proper management of community funds.

“You must know that the same way we have the power to give you the staff of office that is intoxicating you, we also have the power to take it back,” Ewhrudjakpo warned.

“You are not the Opuama Kingdom. You are only a symbol of it. Allocating funds to yourself and receiving royalties into your personal account is not only unconstitutional but highly irresponsible,” he added.

Condemning the monarch’s unilateral appointments and high-handedness, despite previous government warnings, Ewhrudjakpo emphasized that the administration would not tolerate misuse of traditional authority, especially when it compromises transparency and peace in oil-producing communities.

The Deputy Governor also directed the Commissioners for Community Development and Mineral Resources to jointly notify Shell Petroleum and other oil companies operating in the area to pay all royalties into the new official account.

He said the account will have three signatories: the paramount ruler, the women leader, and the youth president of the clan.

In their separate remarks, Hon. Moses Marlon and Dr. Daniel Igali commended the deputy governor for his intervention, expressing hope that the directives will restore peace, accountability, and cohesion in Opuama.

Also present at the meeting were His Royal Majesty King Joshua Igbugburu, represented by HRH Darius David, Chairman of the Bomo Clan Council of Chiefs, and Dr. Josephine Ekeuwei, Vice Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA.

Vanguard reports that the state government’s firm stance marks a significant step in curbing financial mismanagement and restoring traditional leadership integrity in the state.

