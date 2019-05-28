The Bayelsa Government said it generated N1.15 billion from internal sources in April 2019.

Deputy Governor John Jonah stated this on Tuesday in Yenagoa, at the monthly income and expenditure breakdown.

He said that the state got N12.69 billion in April as gross income from the federation account.

According to him, the state spent N79.45 million in the collection of the internally generated revenue.

He said that after statutory deductions, the state was left with a net balance of N11.14 billion for the month under review.

Jonah regretted that the revenue profile of the state had been on a steady decline from N13billion in February, to about N11 billion for May 2019 figures, just obtained from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

Speaking earlier, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, noted that the government remained committed to its policy of transparency in the management of public funds.

He said that in spite the dwindling resources, the administration would ensure prudent use of the funds accruing to the state.