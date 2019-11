The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated the Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon on his victory in the November 16 governorship election.

Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Omo-Agege made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The Deputy Senate President also commended the state and national leadership of the All Progressives Congress particularly the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and other leaders who contributed immensely to the overwhelming success recorded at the polls.

He said that the victory had further confirmed that the APC’s overwhelming success at the last General Election was not a fluke.

Omo-Agege also thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidate, assuring that they would not be disappointed.

While urging Lyon to always remember that the electorate expects unreserved commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to them, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District called on aggrieved contestants to seek redress in court rather than resort to violence.

He expressed happiness for the APC in Bayelsa for finally breaking the jinx by becoming the second state in the South-South after Edo to come under APC’s control.

“With this development and the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the led administration, it is certain that our party will clinch more states in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections.

“Like I have always said, it is possible for the APC to rule in the South-South beyond Edo. And I have been proven right with the final results from Bayelsa.

“This goes to show that with determination and tenacity of purpose, we can overcomeseems insurmountable.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lyon, of the APC polled 352, 552 votes to win in the election while his closest rival, Diri, of the PDP polled 143, 172 votes”.