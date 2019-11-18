The Chief Advisor, Sam Nkire Political Advisory, Chief Sam Nkire, has said the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Seriake Dickson’s candidate for the Bayelsa State governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, should serve as a lesson to would-be despots in Nigeria.

Speaking after the announcement of the governorship election result in Bayelsa State, Nkire said Dickson kissed the dust the same way pompous despots kiss the ground in their final hours of humiliation.

According to Nkire, part of the reasons why the PDP lost in Bayelsa State was that “Governor Dickson did not believe in zoning, fairness or democracy and therefore, single-handedly chose a wrong candidate for his party”.

He was also of the opinion that another reason the people of Bayelsa State may have rejected Diri was that Dickson, due to greed, wanted to replace the Senator in the Senate, a dream he said is now “put on hold”.

The erstwhile National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance seized the opportunity of the shocking Bayelsa State experience as well as recent experiences in other states, where despotic governors and political godfathers have bitten their fingers, to advice politicians to be humble and show gratitude to God and their people for the opportunities to serve in the first place.