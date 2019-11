A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Bayelsa State on grounds of illegality.One of the aspirants for the primaries, Timi Alaibe, had approached the Court. Alaibe claimed that the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP manipulated the primary election in favour of a particular aspirant who eventually emerged as the party’s candidate.He thus demanded for the cancellation of the result of the election.