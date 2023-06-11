Bayelsa Chief Judge honours five retired judiciary staff

The Bayelsa Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye has honoured five retirees of the State High Court, Yenagoa.

Ayemieye also used the occasion to commend Governor Douye Diri for giving the Bayelsa judiciary the enabling environment to function.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Information of the State High Court, Julius Nyananyo.

According to the statement, the Chief Judge honoured the retirees who had put in between 18 and 34 years of meritorious services in the State judiciary, while also lauding them individually for their inputs in moving the judiciary forward.

”The Bayelsa State Chief Judge, His Lordship, Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye had earlier expressed his gratitude to God for the lives of the retirees.

“The CJ also stated that the retirees were still part of the judiciary family. The Chief Judge presented gift items to the retirees. The ceremony was an epoch-making event in the anals of the state High Court,” Nyananyo stated

According to the statement, the Chief Registrar of the Court, Amaebi Orukari had earlier thanked the State Chief Judge for hosting the retirees, while also appreciating the retiring staff for their services to the state judiciary.

President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah, expressed joy for the lives of the retirees, wishing them well as they retired from the judiciary.

The statement also said Chairman, Bayelsa State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Temekori Derikebamoh, expressed gratitude to the state Chief Judge for honouring the retiring members of the union.

Derikebamoh promised that JUSUN would continue to foster good working relationship with management of the state Judiciary.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Ayibatonye Etete, thanked the Chief Judge and management of the state Judiciary for celebrating, as well as honouring them.