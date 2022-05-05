Bayelsa Central Senatorial Seat: Ex NAPTIP D-G promises quality representation

Dame Julie Okah-Donli, former Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has promised quality representation for the people of Bayelsa Central Senatorial district if elected.

Okah-Donli, who is aspiring for the senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in a statement on Thursday.

She expressed determination to represent the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly in order to promote rapid development of the district.

She, therefore, asked for the support of the people of the district and the traditional rulers in the area to join her in her mission to bring quality representation and salvage the deplorable situation of its infrastructure.

Okah-Donli, the current Chairman of the United Nations funds meant for the care of trafficking persons, said she would use her experienced to bring development to the area.

The statement also quoted His Royal Highness, retired Maj-Gen. Graham Nainagba, the Amanana Owei of Amassoma Community asking the people to support her aspiration.

According to him, Okah-Donli is a major contestant for the position and has been well favoured by all due to her antecedents both within the state, country and globally.

The statement also said that a combination of youth groups across the Senatorial district had endorsed her candidature and promised to ensure her success in the election.