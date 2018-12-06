Bayelsa Assembly clears five commissioner-nominees

The Bayelsa House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed five commissioner-nominees whose names were earlier forwarded by Governor Seriake Dickson.

They include former Ijaw Youth Council President, Engr. Udengs Eradiri and former Deputy Speaker of Bayelsa Assembly, Sam Ateke.

Others are: Jonah Selekewei, Victor Ataba and Author Andrew.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 24-member Assembly confirmed the nominees during plenary presided over by the deputy speaker, Abraham Ngobere.

Leader of the House and member representing Sagbama Constituency I, Peter Akpe, advised the commissioners-designate to view their appointment as an opportunity to serve the state.

He urged them to also ensure that the interest of the people of the state is paramount in everything they do.

Also speaking, the Chief Whip of the House and lawmaker representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency I, Tonye Isenah, admonished them to key into the restoration government’s agenda.

He also charged the would-be commissioners to be diligent in the discharge of their duties as members of the state executive council.

In his remark, Eradiri said the state should expect the best from them, pointing out that given the enabling environment, they would serve the state meritoriously.

He said: “Bayelsa State should expect the best from us. Leadership is about the people and you must carry the people along.

“I will bring an all-inclusive leadership and hope the necessary environment would be accorded us to do the job according to the best of our abilities.”