Bayelsa 2023: Six aspirants compete for APC governorship ticket

Six aspirants are jostling for the Bayelsa governorship ticket of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for later this year.

The primary election is scheduled to hold Friday (today), while the election is expected to hold November 11.

Retired Maj. Gen. A.T Jubrin, Chairman of the party`s Primary Election Committee, announced this while addressing newsmen after a stakeholders meeting, Friday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State’s capital.

In the race are: the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipreye Silva and Chief David Pereworimini Lyon.

Others are: Ogbomade Isikima, Prof. Maureen Etebu, Festus Daumiebi and Joshua Maciver.

Jubrin said that the committee has put all necessary measures in place to ensure a rancour free exercise.

He disclosed that the election will hold in all the 105 wards in the state through option A4.

The Chairman said that all members of the party whose names are on the party’s register, would queue behind their preferred aspirants.

Jibrin said the committee had series of engagement with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Police to seek advice on a peaceful exercise.

Others are, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)