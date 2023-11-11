Bayelsa 2023: Election materials arrive early in Yenagoa

There was early arrival of election materials at polling units in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

At the Amarata Ward 6 in Yenagoa Local Government Area, a News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent reports that activities started at 7:30am as materials were being distributed to polling units within the ward.

Security officials were already positioned at strategic points within the ward centre.

Similaye Jonah, an ad hoc staff on election duty, said the materials left the Registration Area Centre earlier.

As at 8am, polling units around the area were awaiting the materials to set up.

NAN reports that the atmosphere around Yenagoa is calm with light vehicular traffic as pedestrians move about unhindered.