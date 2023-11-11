Bayelsa 2023: Accreditation, voting commence late in Okpoama, Brass LGAs

Accreditation and voting commenced late in Okpoama, Brass Local Areas of Bayelsa State.

As at 8:30 a.m. in Ward 4 Okpoama, the Registration Area Centre, sorting was still ongoing for onward distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling units in the ward.

Okpoama is the hometown of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

Despite this, the area was calm, with security personnel, party agents and INEC Adhoc staff on ground awaiting the distribution of electoral materials.

Security personnel were seen around the area, while businesses and other activities were ongoing as people patiently waited for the arrival of election materials for commencement of voting at the various polling units.