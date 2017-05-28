Baxter: Bafana will be Eagles’ nightmare

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s African Nations Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday.

The Brit held a press conference on Monday ahead of his side’s departure to Uyo, where he named Thulani Hlatshwayo as the new captain, while also highlighting a long list on injury woes in his side.

Despite the numerous number of knocks, Baxter feels there are no excuses not to get the job done against the Super Eagles.

“I would have loved to have a full fit squad ahead of travelling to Nigeria, but you don’t get a perfect situation in football,” he said. “But there are no excuses and we are raring to go. Those called up are true professionals and should raise their hands.”

Baxter is fully aware of the task at hand, but is in confident mood, insisting he will set up his side to frustrate the Nigerians in their own back yard.

“We need a positive result in Nigeria and we have capabilities to hurt them,” he said.

“When we get there, we should be ready. There is no perfect world but I have positive belief.

“We are going to be a big nuisance to them; we want to be a nightmare they don’t want. I respect Nigeria but we are not going there to make up the numbers.”

