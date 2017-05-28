LATEST NEWS:
06. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 6, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Eagles land in Uyo

Sport

Anthony Joshua confirms Klitschko rematch

FootballSport

Ivorian star, Tiote dies in training

Sport

12 states confirm for CCSF Taekwondo Prix Series II

FootballSport

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Injury blow for South Africa ahead Eagles clash

Sport

Kudryashov overpowers Durodola in rematch

Sport

McIlroy fit for U.S. Open after recovering from rib injury

Sport

Baxter: Bafana will be Eagles’ nightmare

Stuart-Baxter-e1489183981698.jpg
The Brit held a press conference on Monday ahead of his side’s departure to Uyo, where he named Thulani Hlatshwayo as the new captain, while also highlighting a long list on injury woes in his side

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s African Nations Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday.
The Brit held a press conference on Monday ahead of his side’s departure to Uyo, where he named Thulani Hlatshwayo as the new captain, while also highlighting a long list on injury woes in his side.
Despite the numerous number of knocks, Baxter feels there are no excuses not to get the job done against the Super Eagles.
“I would have loved to have a full fit squad ahead of travelling to Nigeria, but you don’t get a perfect situation in football,” he said. “But there are no excuses and we are raring to go. Those called up are true professionals and should raise their hands.”
Baxter is fully aware of the task at hand, but is in confident mood, insisting he will set up his side to frustrate the Nigerians in their own back yard.
“We need a positive result in Nigeria and we have capabilities to hurt them,” he said.
“When we get there, we should be ready. There is no perfect world but I have positive belief.
“We are going to be a big nuisance to them; we want to be a nightmare they don’t want. I respect Nigeria but we are not going there to make up the numbers.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousECOWAS extends military mission in The Gambia

nextAnthony Joshua confirms Klitschko rematch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

55 persons stole N1.4t under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Sagay

How traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Buhari’s illness: No constitutional crisis in Nigeria – Presidency + contentious article

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.