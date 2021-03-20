Two weeks after he addressed staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Headquarters and Zonal Office in Abuja, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the agency, on Friday visited the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission, where he admonished the personnel to demonstrate greater sense of commitment and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

The EFCC boss stressed that discipline, commitment and dedication were critical to the success of any organisation.

“I implore you to be disciplined in all ramification that has to do your various official duties as staff of this Commission,” Bawa said.

He reminded the staff of the need to renew their commitment and accept obligations imposed on them as officers who are specially trained to fight economic and financial crimes in Nigeria, stressing that they “should endeavour not to disappoint Nigerians in the fight against economic and finance crimes, including Corruption”.

Bawa further stated that EFCC will work assiduously to achieve its mandate.

He assured the staff that their welfare would be addressed and promised to tackle some of the challenges currently being experienced by the Zonal Office.