Bawa is sick, says  EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa is unwell.

The agency in a statement issued after the reported slump of the Chairman of the Commission at Aso Rock, stated that Bawa has received medical attention.

The statement reads, “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”