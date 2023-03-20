BauchiDecides: Residents congratulate Gov. Bala Mohammed on victory

Some residents of Bauchi have congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed over his victory in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

They also urged the governor-elect to focus more on youths development.

A cross section of the residents, made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi Monday, while reacting to the emergence of Mohammed as the winner of the election.

Mr Ismail Raji, a resident, who said that he believed the best candidate was declared by the electoral umpire in the state, added that there would be continuity in terms of projects and plans on ground in the state.

He said that this would go a long way in reducing crimes and drug abuse in the state.

“Personally, he has tried in terms of projects but youth empowerment is low and that is why I believe that crime rates and drug abuse are high in the state.

“The few youth that are ready to work should at least be empowered and when we are talking of empowerment, it should be taken to the next level so as to drastically reduce crime rates and drug abuse in the state.

“We also expect that he will call all the contestants across political parties in the state to come and put heads together so that Bauchi state can be a better place instead of taking rivalry to the next level.

“I think he should call for a consolidation and whoever is interested should come and work together with him,” he said.

Also, Olubunmi Adetoye wished the governor-elect well and prayed that his second term tenure would be better.

“As human, we always look forward to better days.

“We don’t expect him to do less than his first tenure. We wish him the best and we wish he will do better to bring the dividend of democracy to Bauchi people.

“If someone has done well, we need to encourage him to do better,” said Adetoye.

Corroborating earlier opinions, Garba Idris-Ajiya, a PDP loyalist, urged the governor-elect to consolidate the feat achieved in infrastructure development during his first tenure.

He also advised him to run an inclusive governance to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

On his part; Rasak Abdullahi, lauded the governor-elect for his infrastructure development and urged him to pay more attention to the welfare of civil servants in the state.

INEC announced that Mohammed polled 525,280 votes to defeat his closest opponent, APC’s candidate, retired Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, who scored 432,272 votes.