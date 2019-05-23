The Bauchi Elections Petitions Tribunal on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Ahmadu Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Movement challenging the victory of Kani Abubakar-Faggo of the All Progressives Congress.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that PDM and its candidate, Ahmadu Yusuf, had on March 13, filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of Kani Abubakar-Faggo of the APC for Shira/Giade Federal Constituency seat.

When the case came up for ruling on an application earlier filed by Abubakar-Foggo through his counsel, T. Ikereke, the counsel (Ikereke) urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition because Yusuf failed to file a pre-hearing notice before the pre-trial.

Ikereke described the act of the petitioner as an abandonment of the petition since he (petitioner) had failed to follow sequence of processes leading up to the pre-trial conference.

He argued that the petitioner had therefore, filed the petition outside the time frame stipulated by the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Delivering her ruling, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman, held that the petitioner had failed to file pre-trial notice up to the time of pre-trial conference, and had therefore, contravened the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Abdulrahman said: “Until date, there is even no subsisting motion or application before the tribunal by the petitioner.

“The only thing left to the tribunal is to dismiss the petition as there is nothing the tribunal could hold on to as it lacks foundation, without which the structure is bound to fail.

“It also denied the tribunal of competency or jurisdiction to hear the petition; it therefore, stripped the tribunal of its jurisdiction.”

She, therefore, dismissed the petition and ordered the petitioner to pay Abubakar-Faggo, APC and INEC N100, 000 each as cost.