Bauchi State is to benefit from the World Bank N95 billion Livestock Production and Resilience Support Project.

A statement by the State Communication Officer of the Project, Abdul Mohammed indicated that the project would be executed in collaboration with the Federal Government.

“The World Bank through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will soon commence the implementation of the project in the country.

“The six-year project tagged “L-PRES Project in Nigeria” has the objective of improving Livestock production, Resilience, and commercialisation of selected livestock towards value chain programme of the country.

“The project will be implemented in 15 states of the country based on the fulfilment of certain criteria by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,” the statement said.

Mohammed listed Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory as the benefitting states.

“Three components of the project are to strengthen national institutions of Livestock industry and individual capacity towards enhancing the value chain productivity and to prevent conflict between farmers and herders.

“The beneficiaries of the project will include producers of cattle, small ruminants, goats and poultry as well as seeds growers and husbandry practice.

“It will also support grazing reserves, farmer groups, small holders, households and others outreach groups to benefit from extension and animal health services,” he stressed.

The statement quoted the State Project Desk officer, Dr Rose Idi as saying that Gov. Bala Mohammed had approved and directed the release of the state counterpart contribution to the project.

The statement further said that the Alkaleri abandoned Grazing Reserves, constructed 60 years by late Sir Ahmadu Bello, which had become a death trap for animals had been selected for the project.

“In Nigeria and indeed in many countries in Africa, livestock remains very vital to the socio economic development of the country and a major source of high quality animal protein intake.

“It also generates wealth, create rural jobs and add to the foreign exchange,” the communication officer said.