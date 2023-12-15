Bauchi State University graduates 7,029 at maiden, combined convocation

Vice-Chancellor of Bauchi State University, Gadau, Prof. Fatima Tahir, said that 184 students of the University would be awarded First Class degrees in the next convocation.

Prof. Tahir disclosed this at a news conference on Friday, preparatory to the event on Saturday.

She disclosed that a total of 7,029 students would be awarded Bachelor’s degrees at the maiden combined convocation.

Tahir said 184 First Class degree holders represented 2.6 per of the graduating students.

She added that 2,368 of them, representing 32.8 percent, would graduate with Second Class Upper degrees.

The remaining 3,593, representing 51.1 percent, would be getting the Second Class Lower Division, Third Class and Pass degrees.

“As for postgraduates, we shall graduate 484 students in various programmes; 119 of whom bagged Postgraduate Diplomas.

“Professional Masters has 193 graduands; Academic Masters has 183 graduands, while PhD has 19 graduands,’’ she said.

Tahir said that the Council and Senate of the varsity approved the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on some deserving and distinguished personalities.

The beneficiaries she said had made tremendous contributions to national development and to humanity. Among them are Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi.

She listed others as the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk, elder statesman, Alhaji Sa’adu Zungur, and former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda.

Tahir stated: “The University remains a centre of learning that admits students to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for personal and national development.

“While achieving this, it exposes students to live and work harmoniously with people of diverse backgrounds at its three campuses at Bauchi, Gadau and Misau.

Also Read:

“Full time academic activities began in the University in 2011/2012. To date, the university’s Senate has approved the graduation of seven sets of graduates though convocation ceremonies did not hold.

“Consequent upon that and the desire to continue with the enduring university culture and tradition, Council and Senate decided that the university holds the maiden combined convocation in December”.