Bauchi State Police Command constitutes panel to investigate civil unrest in Bogoro LGA

The Bauchi State Police Command has set up a panel to investigate the civil unrest which rocked Bogoro Local Government Area of the North western state.

The update is contained in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Bauchi, the State capital, by the Command’s spokesman SP Ahmed Wakil.

Wakil informed that the command had set up an investigation panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of law and order in the affected area.

The spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to the fight against criminality, while upholding the tenets of the rule of law.

He said further developments would be communicated later.

NAN