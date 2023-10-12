Bauchi sacks Wikki Tourists FC interim chairman

The Bauchi State Government has terminated the appointment of Aminu Umar, the Chairman of the Interim Management Team of Wikki Tourists Football Club with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammed Salis, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

The statement, made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of our decision to terminate your role as the Interim Chairman of Wikki Tourists Football Club, effective immediately (today).

“Your appointment as interim chairman was a testament to our belief in your ability to steer the club in the right direction.

“However, we have observed a series of actions that regrettably contravene the clear instructions and guidelines provided for the proper management of the club.

“These violations include, but are not limited to, borrowing funds without due approvals, making appointments without adhering to due process, a failure to accept and rectify mistakes after receiving warnings.

“The actions compromise the transparency, accountability and effective governance we expect within the club.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to terminate your interim chairmanship.”

The Commissioner said the state government appreciated the efforts Umar had put into the club and his commitment to its success

Sales added: “However, we must uphold the principles of good governance, responsible financial management and adherence to established procedures.

“We trust that this decision will serve as an opportunity for both you and the clubs to reassess and move forward in a manner that upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

Salis wished Umar the best in his future endeavours with the hope that he will still contribute positively to the world of sports.