Bauchi sacks teacher over alleged sexual harassment

The Bauchi State Government has dismissed a teacher, Emos Joshua, over alleged sexual harassment.

Joshua, is a Principal Assistant Education Officer, Government College Azare.

Saleh Umar, Information and Public Relations Office, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC), said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the commission approved the dismissal during its 32nd plenary held on September 11.

Umar said the action of the dismissed officer contradicted 0327 (xxviii and xxix) of sexual harassment of the Bauchi State Public Service Rules.

“The disciplinary action was taken against the officer after general disciplinary procedures had been exhausted as contained in Rules 0317 of the Public Service Rules and Regulations,” he said.

The statement quoted the Chairman of the commission, Dr Ibrahim Muhammad, as saying the disciplinary proceedings against the officer were in line with the commission’s established regulations,

Muhammad said that due process was strictly followed, and reiterated the commission commitment to fairness and transparency in handling staff matters.

“The decision taken against the officer was not punitive but to uphold discipline and integrity in the service,” Muhammad was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the disciplinary measure would serve as a reminder to workers that professional conduct and adherence to the rules were paramount for an effective and accountable public service.

Meanwhile, the commission had approved appointment of two acting deputy directors on Grade Level 16.

Umar said that 80 nursing officers were also elevated to their next ranks in the service.

