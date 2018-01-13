Bauchi releases N53m for 2018 Qur’ anic recitation

The Bauchi State Government has released N53 million for forthcoming national Qur’anic recitation competitions, the Chairman of the competition committee, Dr Zubeiru Madaki, has said.

Madaki, who is the state chairman, organising committee of the competition, announced the release of the fund on Saturday in Kirfi, Bauchi State at the closing ceremony of the 32nd edition of the state competition.

Madaki explained that N17 million out of the fund released to the committee was spent on the purchase of cars and other items, which were presented to participants as gifts at the just concluded competition.

He said that the balance of N36 million was saved for the forthcoming national competition.

He said that 225 participants comprising of 115 males and 105 females drawn from the 20 Local Governments in the state participated during the exercise as against the 240 participants earlier projected by the committee.

The chairman said that some of the local governments failed to fill their quarters.

Madaki explained that 60 participants, who excel in the seven male and female categories, were rewarded with four cars, four Keke NAPEP, 24 motorcycles, 14 sewing machines and 14 bicycles depending on their levels, while the remaining 180 participants were rewarded with various consolidated prizes.

According to him, the committee will sanction Toro, Bauchi, Misau, Jama’are and Kirfi local government areas that had hired mercenaries from other states to represent them to serve as deterrent to others.

The chairman said that those participants that took first position in all categories would be camped in Bauchi to groom them for the forthcoming national competition scheduled for February 2018 in Katsina State.

He lauded Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State for supporting the annual event which has encouraged the youths in memorizing the Holy Book.

The governor, who declared the 2018 state competition closed, said the exercise would promote peace, knowledge and fear of Allah (SAW)’ in the lives of Muslims.

Abubakar, represented by his Special Adviser on Politics, Alhaji Kawu Labaran, said it would also prepare the youth mentally, spiritually and morally towards the worshipping of their creator.

He said that religion plays crucial role in mounding and shaping the characters of the youth.

He said that such competition would also correct the wrong notions and impressions being held by the western world against Islam.

The governor commended the committee and initiators as well as the judges for organising such competition and promised continuous government support to the committee in future competitions.

He also commended the participants for their patience, endurance and moral behaviour during the one-week-long competition.

The governor urged those to represent the state at the forthcoming competition to work hard and ensure that they excel during such exercise.