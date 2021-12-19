Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in one year

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), says it has recorded 153 suspected cases of Lassa fever between January and December 2021.

Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Secretary of the Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Bauchi that the cases were recorded in five local government areas of the state.

Mohammed listed the affected councils to include Bauchi, Bogoro, Ganjuwa, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro.

He said that the state had recorded 21 confirmed cases of the disease while six suspected cases were currently on admission.

According to him, the agency has embarked on contact tracing to curtail the spread of the disease, adding that surveillance teams had been deployed to enhance rapid response across the state.

He urged the people to keep a clean environment, good sanitation and personal hygiene to protect themselves against the disease.