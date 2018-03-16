Bauchi Polytechnic gets new Rector
The polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Rabiu, said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced the appointment in a statement.
The Federal Government has appointed Sanusi Waziri-Gamau a substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.
According to him, the appointment takes effect from February 23, 2018.
Until his appointment as the sixth rector of the institution, Waziri-Gumau has been acting in that capacity since December 22, 2017, after the expiration of the tenure of the former Rector, Dr Shua’ibu Musa.