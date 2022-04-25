Bauchi Police Command apprehends hoodlums who kill two at wedding

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven hoodlums who stormed the venue of a wedding at Gudum Hausawa, a suburb of Bauchi last Saturday and killed two youths.

The assailants killed a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old in the attack.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, told newsmen Monday in Bauchi, the State capital that the assailants “entered the house and started beating wedding guests and fired Dane guns which took the lives of the two youths.

“Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident,’’ he said.

Wakil promised that the police would investigate the incident further and appealed to residents to report criminals in their midst to law enforcement agencies.