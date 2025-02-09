Bauchi: NSCDC apprehends 29 for alleged illegal mining, others

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has apprehended 29 suspects for alleged illegal mining and vandalism in Bauchi State.

The Commandant, Oloyede Oyerinde, made the development known on Saturday when he addressed newsmen in Bauchi.

He said the illegal mining activities were taking place around the Waya Dam, located about 40 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

Oyerinde said the illegal mining activities were causing erosion, land encroachment, and posed security threats affecting the socio-economic activities in the area.

Also Read:

The commandant said that on January 5, the corps, acting on intelligence, conducted a raid in the area and arrested 29 suspects.

He said the corps recovered three motorcycles, six wheel barrows, 15 shovels, five diggers, three hoes, three rakes, an axe, one cutlass, one sand net, two water hose pipes, and one water pumping machine.

Oyerinde said the operatives also apprehended one suspect for alleged vandalism and theft of armoured cable at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi.

He said the operatives recovered a handsaw and pieces of vandalised armoured cables.

The commandant reiterated commitment to protect critical national assets and infrastructure as well as check illegal activities in the state.

Post Views: 4