The Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State has cautioned village and ward heads against accommodating unknown strangers in their communities and hamlets.

Alhaji Yusuf Garba, the Council’s Chairman, gave the warning in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

Garba strongly advised traditional and community leaders against accommodating unknown faces in their domains.

He said: “We strongly frown at accommodating or accepting strangers without a proper introduction, especially their identity and their mission to the area.

“We have a thick forest where criminals can use as a hideout to commit crimes.

“Our village and wards heads need to be careful about who they accommodate.”

Garba said his administration was fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the people of the area.

He expressed the determination of the council to take proactive measures that would improve the security of the area.

“We will not tolerate complacency and complicity in matters of security.”

According to Garba, the council recently held a meeting with stakeholders on security on how to promote security in the area.

“We would jealously guard this area against the ugly trend of criminal tendencies like kidnapping, cattle rustling and rape among other crimes,” he added.

According to him, the meeting has started yielding good results as it provided an effective surveillance mechanism, which enhanced intelligence gathering and synergy between security agencies.

He explained that the possibilities of taking advantage of the surrounding bushes to commit crimes and other illegal activities would be fully checked.

“Our people must pursue their legal activities without hindrance, fear or apprehension,” Garba said.