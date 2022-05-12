Bauchi: Gunmen invade two villages, kill three, injure one

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Yadagungume and Limi villages in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing three persons and injuring one.

The spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Wednesday.

Wakili identified the dead victims as Shuaibu Salihu, Ruwa Ali Mai Inji Limi and Sunusi Isah Burra, adding that the injured has been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said in the statement: “We received the news of an incident of kidnapping which was reported today, 11th May 2023 at about 5.00am.

“It was reported at our Yadagungume outstation and it was transferred to Burra Divisional Headquarters.

“The incident happened around 02.00hours.

“Some gunmen invaded Yadagungume village and shot the following two persons: one Shuaibu Sani, 25 years, and one Ruwa Ali, 35 years, all males living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30 years old of Yadagungume sustained bullet wounds on his body and was rushed to General Hospital, Ningi.

“He is presently on admission receiving treatment.

“One Shuaibu Bala, a 26-year-old of the same Yadagungume was abducted and was whisked out to an unknown destination by the unknown gunmen.

“The command received a distress call and the DPO of Burra Division led a team of policemen and went to the scene of the crime where 13 empty shells of AK-47 were recovered.

“Presently, the suspects are still at large.

“Two corpses were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination where they were certified dead by a medical doctor and their remains were released to their families for proper burial.

“One of the victims I mentioned above that was kidnapped, was later found with a bullet wound on his body.

“He too, his corpse was taken to the hospital, we are still waiting for his medical report.”

Wakili said the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Umar Sanda, has directed the Area Commander and DPO of Burra to intensify all efforts to see that the assailants were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Sanda reiterated the command’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order as well as the safety of the residents of the state.