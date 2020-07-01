Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday suspended Yaro Gwaram, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Masai Local Government Council, along with his deputy and secretary, over their inability to control a clash between farmers and pastoralists in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that nine lives were lost in Zadawa village of Misau LGA and scores injured as a result of a clash which erupted in the area on July 29.

Announcing the suspension at the Government House, the governor said an administrator would be appointed to take charge, promising that his administration would not hesitate to take decisive action to avert future occurrence of such incident.

Mohammed said: “We have discussed extensively about the happenings in Misau Local Government Area, where we had some clashes between Fulani herders and farmers, resulting in the loss of nine lives and many others injured.

“We also met with the stakeholders, some cabinet members, his Royal Highness, the Emir of Misau, the Distrit Head, officials of cattle breeders association and security agencies on how to avert the recurrence of this very ugly situation.

“In the meantime, we have decided to suspend the caretaker chairman of Misau local government, along with his deputy and secretary, and to appoint Isah Kufai as an administrator.”

The governor also constituted a 13 man-panel to investigate and identity the cause of the clash, adding that the panel was to submit its report within three weeks.

Mohammed further directed the State Commissioner of Police to despatch Police Mobile Force personnel to Misau to ensure that there was no further breach of the peace in the area.

The Governor called on the people of the area to be law abiding, warning that anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.