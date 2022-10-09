Bauchi Governor directs 20 council chairmen, others to step down

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed the 20 local government council chairmen, their deputies, councillors and secretaries to step down.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

In the statement in Bauchi on Saturday, Gidado said the directive was sequel to the fact that the tenure of the elected council officials expires on October 10, 2022.

He said the affected officials had been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of the respective councils on October 11, 2022 pending the conduct of fresh elections or constitution of caretaker committees.

The governor’s aide said the move was in pursuance to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State 2013, as amended.

“His Excellency, the governor thanked the outgoing chairmen, deputy chairmen, councilors, and secretaries for the services rendered to the state and wished them success in their future endeavors,” the statement said.