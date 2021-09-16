Bauchi governor appoints new Head of Civil Service, 22 Perm Secs

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yahuza Adamu as the new Head of Civil Service (HoS), as well as 22 permanent secretaries.

The appointment of Adamu as the HoS follows the retirement from active service of his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo, after serving for the mandatory 35 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the governor, Malam Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect.

Adamu, a graduate of Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, holds a master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

In a related development, the statement further indicated that the governor has approved the appointment and the elevation of 22 directors to the position of permanent secretaries.

The statement explained that their appointments were based on merit, and that all of them were subjected to competency test as part of government’s effort to determine their capability and trustworthiness.

The governor charged the appointees to discharge their duties with commitment, dedication and fear of God, stressing that the government will continue to reward merit, and sanction indolence and laxity.

Governor Mohammed recently appointed 22 commissioners, Secretary to the State Government and his Chief of Staff, following the dissolution of the State Executive Council in June 2021.