Bauchi governor accepts resignation of education Commissioner

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the resignation of Aliyu Tilde as the Commissioner for Education.

This is contained in a statement by Tilde in Bauchi on Monday.

“I wrote a letter to the state governor urging him to allow me attend to a call from an associate who was in dire need of my services.

“Few minutes ago, today I received a letter from the Secretary to the State Government conveying my release by His Excellency.

“In it, the SSG conveyed the appreciation of the Governor for my contributions to the education and wished me well in my future endeavours.

“With this, my tenure as commissioner for education has come to an end and I am happy to see the peaceful ending of what had been very exciting and fruitful years,” he said.

Tilde also thanked the people of the state, especially, the civil servants for their cooperation.





