Bauchi female journalist dies after battling brain tumor

Bauchi State has been thrown into mourning following the death of a female journalist, Hafsat Adebayo, a correspondent with Daily Post.

Adebayo died on Monday morning after battling a prolonged brain tumor.

Reacting to the news of her demise in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed said she played a vital role in shaping public discourse and promoting the ideals of a free and responsible press.

He said her dedication to duty and resilience in the face of challenges will be remembered as an inspiration to colleagues and aspiring journalists.

“It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Government, and the entire people of Bauchi State receive the sad news of the passing of Hafsat Adebayo, a dedicated journalist and a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel, Bauchi.

“Hafsat Adebayo died this morning in Bauchi after a prolonged battle with a brain tumor; governor Mohammed described her passing as a great loss not only to her immediate family but also to the journalism profession, particularly in Bauchi State, where she served with diligence, passion, and an unwavering commitment to truth and ethical reporting.

“Governor Bala Mohammed extends his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of late Hafsat Adebayo, praying that Almighty Allah grants them the strength to bear this great loss.

“Similarly, the Governor sympathizes with the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Chapter and the Correspondents Chapel who have lost a valuable colleague and a shining example of the journalism,” he said.

Similarly, the NUJ Chairman, Bauchi State Council, Mallam Umar Saidu expressed shock over the incident saying, “Very sad news, but God’s decision is the best. May her soul rest in peace. Accept our condolences, please.”

Hafsat was buried on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites.

